Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-July-19th
All Dates:Jul 19, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Headliner: Andrew Rivers 🌟

📅 Saturday, July 19, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Join us for an evening of laughter, wine, and fun as comedian Andrew Rivers takes the stage at Oak Knoll! Bring your friends and your sense of humor—this night is going to be a blast!

🎟️ Tickets:
• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)
• $15 Members (limit 4 tickets)
• $35 at the Door (after 4 PM)

🍷 Event Info:
• 21+ only
• No outside beverages
• Food available from Birrieria Don Pepe
• No pets allowed

Sip, snack, and laugh the night away!

 

Fee: $25.00

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
