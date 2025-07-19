Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Headliner: Andrew Rivers 🌟



📅 Saturday, July 19, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Join us for an evening of laughter, wine, and fun as comedian Andrew Rivers takes the stage at Oak Knoll! Bring your friends and your sense of humor—this night is going to be a blast!



🎟️ Tickets:

• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)

• $15 Members (limit 4 tickets)

• $35 at the Door (after 4 PM)



🍷 Event Info:

• 21+ only

• No outside beverages

• Food available from Birrieria Don Pepe

• No pets allowed



Sip, snack, and laugh the night away!

Fee: $25.00