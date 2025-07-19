|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-July-19th
Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery
Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery
Headliner: Andrew Rivers 🌟
📅 Saturday, July 19, 2025
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Join us for an evening of laughter, wine, and fun as comedian Andrew Rivers takes the stage at Oak Knoll! Bring your friends and your sense of humor—this night is going to be a blast!
🎟️ Tickets:
• $25 Presale (online until 4 PM day-of)
• $15 Members (limit 4 tickets)
• $35 at the Door (after 4 PM)
🍷 Event Info:
• 21+ only
• No outside beverages
• Food available from Birrieria Don Pepe
• No pets allowed
Sip, snack, and laugh the night away!
Fee: $25.00
Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy is hitting Oak Knoll with big laughs and good vibes! 🎤