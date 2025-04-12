 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-April
All Dates:Apr 12, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop Up 🎤😂
Headliner: Sam Miller 🌟
Date: April 12, 2025 📅
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰

Ticket Information:

Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)
Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)

Additional Details:

21 and Up event 🍻
Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be here for your food purchases🥤
We have snack foods available
No pets 🐾🚫

 

Fee: $25.00

Enjoy a night of laughs & wine at Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery! 🍷😂

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable