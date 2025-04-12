Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop Up 🎤😂

Headliner: Sam Miller 🌟

Date: April 12, 2025 📅

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰



Ticket Information:



Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)

Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)

At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)



Additional Details:



21 and Up event 🍻

Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be here for your food purchases🥤

We have snack foods available

No pets 🐾🚫

Fee: $25.00