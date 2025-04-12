|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-April
Harvey's Stand Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery
Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop Up 🎤😂
Headliner: Sam Miller 🌟
Date: April 12, 2025 📅
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ⏰
Ticket Information:
Presale: $25 🎟️ (online until 4:00 PM on the day of the event)
Members: $15 🎫 (limit of 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 🚪 (after 4:00 PM)
Additional Details:
21 and Up event 🍻
Food Truck: Birrieria Don Pepe will be here for your food purchases🥤
We have snack foods available
No pets 🐾🚫
Fee: $25.00
Enjoy a night of laughs & wine at Harvey’s Pop-Up Comedy at Oak Knoll Winery! 🍷😂