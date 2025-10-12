|Location:
|J.L. Kiff Vineyard
|Map:
|13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9712376745
|Email:
|visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://jlkiffvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Harvest Winemaking Experience
Walk the vineyard with us to collect grapes for sugar sampling, help with punch-downs, and more! Afterwards, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.
Limited spots available. $40 entry per person, and free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.
Tickets are available here: https://square.link/u/X2EBQ9Im
A hands-on learning experience to participate in the winemaking side of harvest.