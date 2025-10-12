Harvest Winemaking Experience

Walk the vineyard with us to collect grapes for sugar sampling, help with punch-downs, and more! Afterwards, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.

Limited spots available. $40 entry per person, and free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.

Tickets are available here: https://square.link/u/X2EBQ9Im

Fee: $40