Location:J.L. Kiff Vineyard
Map:13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9712376745
Email:visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
Website:http://jlkiffvineyard.com
All Dates:Oct 12, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Harvest Winemaking Experience

Walk the vineyard with us to collect grapes for sugar sampling, help with punch-downs, and more! Afterwards, enjoy wine tasting and bites in our tasting room.
Limited spots available. $40 entry per person, and free for J.L. Kiff Vineyard Wine Club members.
Tickets are available here: https://square.link/u/X2EBQ9Im

 

Fee: $40

A hands-on learning experience to participate in the winemaking side of harvest.

