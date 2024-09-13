 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Sep 13, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner with Caballeros

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Harvest Sunset Wine Dinner on Friday, September 13, featuring the culinary flare of Chef Erick Caballero.

Enjoy an Incredible four-course journey with Beef Tenderloin, King Salmon Ravioli, and a “Last of the Peaches” Pie with Jalapeno and Cajeta Ice Cream.

This promises to be a fun and flavorful dinner complemented by Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.

The evening will showcase exclusive selections and Fall favorites – including the debut of the 2021 Dardis Pinot noir (awarded 93 Points from Wine Enthusiast and a “Cellar Selection” designate).

Enjoy majestic views and gorgeous sunset hues on Friday, September 13.

Reservations are required. Connect with Fairsing Vineyard at 503.560.8266 or email events@fairsingvineyard.com

Dinner 5:30 – 8:00 pm

$170 per person / $145 Wine Club members

Crimson Clover & Celtic Knot Club members – up to 4 Guests enjoy member pricing
Labyrinth Club members – up to 2 Guests enjoy member pricing

RSVP by September 5, 2024

 

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
