|Location:
|Apolloni Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|Phone:
|(503) 359-3606
|Email:
|info@apolloni.com
|Website:
|https://apolloni.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
Harvest Still Life Workshop
Illustrator and artist Zoe Huddleston will guide you through the fundamentals of drawing from a still life arrangement, watercolor painting, and rendering. Take home a beautiful piece of art while you enjoy the beautiful fall colors at Apolloni Vineyards!
Fee: $30.00
Learn the basics of still-life drawing, watercolor painting, and rending on an autumnal still-life