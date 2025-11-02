 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: (503) 359-3606
Email:info@apolloni.com
Website:https://apolloni.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Nov 2, 2025 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Harvest Still Life Workshop

Illustrator and artist Zoe Huddleston will guide you through the fundamentals of drawing from a still life arrangement, watercolor painting, and rendering. Take home a beautiful piece of art while you enjoy the beautiful fall colors at Apolloni Vineyards!

 

Fee: $30.00

Learn the basics of still-life drawing, watercolor painting, and rending on an autumnal still-life

