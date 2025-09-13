|Location:
|The Pines Estate
|Map:
|5450 Mill Creek Rd, The Dalles, Oregon 97058
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|wineclub@thepinesvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/ThePines1852
|All Dates:
Harvest Party
Join us at The Pines Estate on Saturday, Sept 13th from 4–8 PM for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, yard games, creekside tasting, dancing, and maybe even a few surprise barrel samples. Enjoy our finest wines alongside the toe-tapping sounds of The Growlerzz Band, all set against the stunning backdrop of The Pines Estate. It’s a night made for savoring from the first bite to the final song.
Email (wineclub@thepinesvineyard.com) or Call the Tasting Room at 541-993-8301 to purchase your tickets today.
Ticket includes a welcome splash, dinner, dessert, a glass of wine, and a fabulous evening at The Pines.
All guests will receive 10% off take-home purchases.
Club members receive an additional 10% off their current member discount.
All ages welcome, please leave your pets at home.
As this is a catered event, tickets must be purchased advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.
This event sells out every year.
Bring your friends, bring your moves, and raise a glass in the most beautiful setting around.
Fee: $55 Club Members/ $65 General Admission
