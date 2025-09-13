Harvest Party

Join us at The Pines Estate on Saturday, Sept 13th from 4–8 PM for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, yard games, creekside tasting, dancing, and maybe even a few surprise barrel samples. Enjoy our finest wines alongside the toe-tapping sounds of The Growlerzz Band, all set against the stunning backdrop of The Pines Estate. It’s a night made for savoring from the first bite to the final song.



Email (wineclub@thepinesvineyard.com) or Call the Tasting Room at 541-993-8301 to purchase your tickets today.



Ticket includes a welcome splash, dinner, dessert, a glass of wine, and a fabulous evening at The Pines.



All guests will receive 10% off take-home purchases.

Club members receive an additional 10% off their current member discount.

All ages welcome, please leave your pets at home.



As this is a catered event, tickets must be purchased advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.



This event sells out every year.



Bring your friends, bring your moves, and raise a glass in the most beautiful setting around.

Fee: $55 Club Members/ $65 General Admission