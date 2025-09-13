 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Estate
Map:5450 Mill Creek Rd, The Dalles, Oregon 97058
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:wineclub@thepinesvineyard.com
Website:https://www.facebook.com/ThePines1852
All Dates:Sep 13, 2025 - Sep 14, 2025 EVENT is on September 13th 4pm-8pm

Harvest Party

Join us at The Pines Estate on Saturday, Sept 13th from 4–8 PM for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, yard games, creekside tasting, dancing, and maybe even a few surprise barrel samples. Enjoy our finest wines alongside the toe-tapping sounds of The Growlerzz Band, all set against the stunning backdrop of The Pines Estate. It’s a night made for savoring from the first bite to the final song.

Email (wineclub@thepinesvineyard.com) or Call the Tasting Room at 541-993-8301 to purchase your tickets today.

Ticket includes a welcome splash, dinner, dessert, a glass of wine, and a fabulous evening at The Pines.

All guests will receive 10% off take-home purchases.
Club members receive an additional 10% off their current member discount.
All ages welcome, please leave your pets at home.

As this is a catered event, tickets must be purchased advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

This event sells out every year.

Bring your friends, bring your moves, and raise a glass in the most beautiful setting around.

 

Fee: $55 Club Members/ $65 General Admission

