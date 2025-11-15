Harvest Open House

You're invited to our annual Harvest Open House! Come celebrate a successful 2025 vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company. We've recently released our 2022 single vineyard Pinot noirs, and with it being the last day of our Harvest Sale, it's the perfect chance to select your holiday wines at a great price.



• R. Stuart's wine portfolio will be available for tasting, including sparkling, white, Pinot, and port style wines

• Deliciously paired bites to our wines from Compass Craft Catering

• Holiday cheeses, snack plates, and cheese club available for purchase from Mack & Cheese

• Club Members: earn 30% off when you purchase 6+ bottles

• Non-Club Customers: earn 10% off when purchase 6+ bottles, and 20% with 12+!



$30 tasting fee for general public

Wine Club Members: Use code HARVEST25 at checkout to receive your complimentary tickets, up to 6. Join us from 11am - 12pm for a wine club exclusive hour with Owner & Executive Winemaker, Rob Stuart.

