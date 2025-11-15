 Calendar Home
Location:R. Stuart & Co. Winery
Map:845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-6990
Email:susanne@rstuartandco.com
Website:https://rstuartandco.com/product/harvest-open-house-2025/
All Dates:Nov 15, 2025 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Harvest Open House

You're invited to our annual Harvest Open House! Come celebrate a successful 2025 vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company. We've recently released our 2022 single vineyard Pinot noirs, and with it being the last day of our Harvest Sale, it's the perfect chance to select your holiday wines at a great price.

• R. Stuart's wine portfolio will be available for tasting, including sparkling, white, Pinot, and port style wines
• Deliciously paired bites to our wines from Compass Craft Catering
• Holiday cheeses, snack plates, and cheese club available for purchase from Mack & Cheese
• Club Members: earn 30% off when you purchase 6+ bottles
• Non-Club Customers: earn 10% off when purchase 6+ bottles, and 20% with 12+!

$30 tasting fee for general public
Wine Club Members: Use code HARVEST25 at checkout to receive your complimentary tickets, up to 6. Join us from 11am - 12pm for a wine club exclusive hour with Owner & Executive Winemaker, Rob Stuart.

 

Fee: $30 general admission; free for club members

Come celebrate a successful 2025 vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company!

R. Stuart & Co. Winery
R. Stuart & Co. Winery 97128 845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable