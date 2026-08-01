|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Harvest Market
Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping local makers in the vineyard! Featuring Garage Dyeworks, It’s The Mustard, Flyin High Hat Co., Laurel Foods, Tea Musketeers, The Bard’s Confectionary, Billie’s Jewelry, Mac Craft Co. & more. Enjoy live music by Rob Rainwater, food trucks, churros, and Happy Hour from 5–7PM with live music from Sav.
Shop local artist market and enjoy a drink!