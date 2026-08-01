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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Aug 1, 2026 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Harvest Market

Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping local makers in the vineyard! Featuring Garage Dyeworks, It’s The Mustard, Flyin High Hat Co., Laurel Foods, Tea Musketeers, The Bard’s Confectionary, Billie’s Jewelry, Mac Craft Co. & more. Enjoy live music by Rob Rainwater, food trucks, churros, and Happy Hour from 5–7PM with live music from Sav.

Shop local artist market and enjoy a drink!

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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