Harvest Market

Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping local makers in the vineyard! Featuring Garage Dyeworks, It’s The Mustard, Flyin High Hat Co., Laurel Foods, Tea Musketeers, The Bard’s Confectionary, Billie’s Jewelry, Mac Craft Co. & more. Enjoy live music by Rob Rainwater, food trucks, churros, and Happy Hour from 5–7PM with live music from Sav.