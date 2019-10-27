Location: 3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW Map: 3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304 Phone: 503-687-3016 Email: info@bjornsonwine.com Website: http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW All Dates: Sep 20, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 21, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 22, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 27, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 28, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 29, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 4, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 5, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 6, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 11, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 12, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 13, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 18, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 19, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 20, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 25, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 26, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Oct 27, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm



Harvest Lunch & Tour

Meet in the Bjornson Tasting Room at 11:00 am, for a toast to the 2019 vintage and a tour of Bjornson Vineyard and Winery! See exactly what goes on during harvest and learn how the grapes make their journey from the vine to becoming great wine. Afterward, sit alongside our team for a hearty harvest lunch (prepared by R&R Culinaire) paired with Bjornson wines. A unique opportunity that only happens a few weeks a year - don't miss it!

Fee: $50 per person/$40 Bjornson Wine Club Members