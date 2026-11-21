Harvest in the Hills: A Wine Tour of Dundee Hills

Enjoy a walk around wine tasting from Dundee Hills AVA, paired with small bites from Domaine Serene, Trellis and Wooden Heart to capture the harvest season. Whether you're reconnecting with longtime favorite wineries or discovering new classics, this is a deep dive into some of the region’s most celebrated wines.



Wineries:

Alexana Estate, Ambar Estate, Anderson Family Vineyard, Archery Summit, Argyle Winery, Bella Vida 360, Bergström Wines, Cramoisi Vineyard, De Ponte Cellars, Dobbes Family Winery, Domaine Roy & Fils, Domaine Serene, Domaine Willamette, Durant Vineyards, Dusky Goose, The Four Graces Winery, Fox Farm Vineyards, Holloran Vineyard Wines, Knudsen Vineyards, Lange Estate Winery, North Valley Vineyards, Nysa Vineyards, Purple Hands Winery, Stephen Goff Wines, White Rose Estate, Winderlea



Wines tasted will be available for purchase to take-home.

21+ over event.

Fee: $75+