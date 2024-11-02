|Location:
Harvest Dinner Celebration and Wine Pairing
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Cost: $100 per person
Club Members: $85 per person (2 people max)
21 and up event only, and no pets
We are offering 2 main dish options to choose from.
Salmon
Beef
Fee: $100.00
Join us for the end of Harvest, as we celebrate with great food, wine, and friends.