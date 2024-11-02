 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Harvest-Dinner-Celebration
All Dates:Nov 2, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Harvest Dinner Celebration and Wine Pairing

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Cost: $100 per person
Club Members: $85 per person (2 people max)
21 and up event only, and no pets

We are offering 2 main dish options to choose from.

Salmon
Beef

 

Fee: $100.00

Join us for the end of Harvest, as we celebrate with great food, wine, and friends.

