Harvest Dinner at Amaterra Winery

Join Amaterra Winery for a festive fall dinner in honor of the most important time of the year for winemaking: harvest season! This immersive dinner will allow guests to taste a variety of different wines and active fermentations with the winemaking team, followed by dinner with a curated fall menu prepared by Amaterra’s culinary team, highlighting fall harvest from Amaterra’s local farm partners.



Tickets are $150 per person for social club members and $115 for wine club members.



Amaterra is a private winery located in the West Hills of Portland and requires a membership of some capacity to utilize the space and make reservations. The easiest way to become a member is to purchase a Social membership. This requires a one-time fee of $25, which can be applied to a purchase of two or more bottles. To become a social member, visit: https://amaterrawines.com/social-membership/. For increased levels of access and additional benefits, guests can become a wine club member, to learn more visit: https://amaterrawines.com/wine-club/.

Fee: $115-$150