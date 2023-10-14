|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/harvest-dinner-oct-14/
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner
Join us in celebrating the bounty of the fall harvest with a 5-course wine pairing dinner. Chef Norma's menu will feature ingredients sourced locally and harvested from the Brooks Estate Garden by our Gardener, Shannon Mayhew.
Fee: $150
