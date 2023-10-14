 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/harvest-dinner-oct-14/
All Dates:Oct 14, 2023 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Harvest Dinner

Join us in celebrating the bounty of the fall harvest with a 5-course wine pairing dinner. Chef Norma's menu will feature ingredients sourced locally and harvested from the Brooks Estate Garden by our Gardener, Shannon Mayhew.

 

Fee: $150

Fee: $150

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
