Harvest Dinner



First Course

Cucumber Melon Gazpacho

Crispy Cilantro Pepitas



2021 Three Otters Rosé

Willamette Valley AVA



Second Course

Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Pork Belly

Sumac, Red Pepper, Pork Belly, Raspberry Vinaigrette

—

Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Prawns

Sumac, Red Pepper, Prawns, Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Pescetarian)

—

Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Bakon

Sumac, Red Pepper, Bakon, Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Vegan)



2018 Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir

Eola-Amity Hills AVA



Third Course

Flor de Calabaza

Three Cheese, Green Onion, Parsley

—

Flor de Calabaza

Ratatouille

(Vegan)



2019 Bella Vida Vineyard Pinot Noir

Dundee Hills AVA



Fourth Course

Smoked Duck Breast

Rosemary Blackberry Gastrique and

Roasted Root Mash

—

Seared Halibut

Tarragon Sauce Verde

—

Smoked Marinated Tofu

Roasted Heirloom Tomato Cashew Crème

(Vegan)



2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir

McMinnville AVA



Dessert

Chocolate Amaretto Hazelnut Torte

Vanilla Bean Whipped Frosting

—

Vegan Ice Cream Delight

Fresh Seasonal Fruits

(Vegan)



2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine

Columbia Gorge AVA



There is a $40 deposit at booking

Fee: $150 - $40 deposit