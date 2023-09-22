|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner
First Course
Cucumber Melon Gazpacho
Crispy Cilantro Pepitas
2021 Three Otters Rosé
Willamette Valley AVA
Second Course
Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Pork Belly
Sumac, Red Pepper, Pork Belly, Raspberry Vinaigrette
—
Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Prawns
Sumac, Red Pepper, Prawns, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Pescetarian)
—
Broccoli Walnut Salad w. Bakon
Sumac, Red Pepper, Bakon, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Vegan)
2018 Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir
Eola-Amity Hills AVA
Third Course
Flor de Calabaza
Three Cheese, Green Onion, Parsley
—
Flor de Calabaza
Ratatouille
(Vegan)
2019 Bella Vida Vineyard Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills AVA
Fourth Course
Smoked Duck Breast
Rosemary Blackberry Gastrique and
Roasted Root Mash
—
Seared Halibut
Tarragon Sauce Verde
—
Smoked Marinated Tofu
Roasted Heirloom Tomato Cashew Crème
(Vegan)
2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir
McMinnville AVA
Dessert
Chocolate Amaretto Hazelnut Torte
Vanilla Bean Whipped Frosting
—
Vegan Ice Cream Delight
Fresh Seasonal Fruits
(Vegan)
2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine
Columbia Gorge AVA
There is a $40 deposit at booking
https://www.exploretock.com/fullertonwines
Fee: $150 - $40 deposit
Harvest Wine Pairing Dinner hosted by Winemaker Alex Fullerton