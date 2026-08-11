|Location:
|Portland Art Museum
|Map:
|1119 SW Park Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205
|Email:
|marketing@willamettewines.com
|Website:
|https://www.willamettewines.com/things-to-do/events/harvest-celebration-with-portland-art-museum/
|All Dates:
Harvest Celebration at Portland Art Museum
Discover where art and wine meet at Harvest Celebration, an immersive evening at the Portland Art Museum. Taste wines from 54 Willamette Valley wineries while exploring artistic experiences, seasonal culinary offerings, and the creative connections between artists and winemakers. Presented by the Portland Art Museum and Willamette Valley Wineries Association, the event brings together two creative worlds rooted in craftsmanship, interpretation, and a connection to place.
Fee: $55-$135
Art and wine come together for an unforgettable evening at the Portland Art Museum. Taste wines from 54 Willamette Valley wineries, explore artistic experiences, enjoy seasonal flavors, and discover the creative connections between the artists and winemakers who bring their visions to life.