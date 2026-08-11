Location: Portland Art Museum Map: 1119 SW Park Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205 Email: marketing@willamettewines.com Website: https://www.willamettewines.com/things-to-do/events/harvest-celebration-with-portland-art-museum/ All Dates: Nov 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm VIP begins at 5 pm. General admission begins at 6 pm.



Harvest Celebration at Portland Art Museum

Discover where art and wine meet at Harvest Celebration, an immersive evening at the Portland Art Museum. Taste wines from 54 Willamette Valley wineries while exploring artistic experiences, seasonal culinary offerings, and the creative connections between artists and winemakers. Presented by the Portland Art Museum and Willamette Valley Wineries Association, the event brings together two creative worlds rooted in craftsmanship, interpretation, and a connection to place.

Fee: $55-$135