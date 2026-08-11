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Location:Portland Art Museum
Map:1119 SW Park Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205
Email:marketing@willamettewines.com
Website:https://www.willamettewines.com/things-to-do/events/harvest-celebration-with-portland-art-museum/
All Dates:Nov 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm VIP begins at 5 pm. General admission begins at 6 pm.

Harvest Celebration at Portland Art Museum

Discover where art and wine meet at Harvest Celebration, an immersive evening at the Portland Art Museum. Taste wines from 54 Willamette Valley wineries while exploring artistic experiences, seasonal culinary offerings, and the creative connections between artists and winemakers. Presented by the Portland Art Museum and Willamette Valley Wineries Association, the event brings together two creative worlds rooted in craftsmanship, interpretation, and a connection to place.

 

Fee: $55-$135

Art and wine come together for an unforgettable evening at the Portland Art Museum. Taste wines from 54 Willamette Valley wineries, explore artistic experiences, enjoy seasonal flavors, and discover the creative connections between the artists and winemakers who bring their visions to life.

Portland Art Museum
Portland Art Museum 97205 1119 SW Park Ave, Portland, Oregon 97205
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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