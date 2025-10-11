|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
5036488198
|Email:
info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0186/2025-Harvest-Celebration
|All Dates:
Harvest Celebration at Oak Knoll Winery
HARVEST CELEBRATION
🍇 Food • Wine • Music • Fun 🍇
📅 Saturday, Oct. 11
🕚 11am – 5pm
🎟️ $85 Non-Members | $65 Members (limit 4)
🥂 Platinum Members: 2 Free Tickets
👦 $30 Ages 12–20 | Kids Under 12: Free
Your ticket includes:
✔ Logo wine glass
✔ 10 tasting tickets
✔ Charcuterie spread
✔ Pulled pork & brisket feast
✔ Desserts
✔ Live music (Dance Hall Days Band, Noon–4pm)
✔ Bounce houses & lawn games
✔ 🍇 Grape Stomping!
Fee: $85.00
🍇 Harvest Celebration! 🍷 Feast, live music & grape stomping fun all day! 🎶✨