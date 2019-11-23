 Calendar Home
Harvest Celebration & Release Party

We are celebrating the success of the current harvest and introducing our 2016 Pinot Noirs. We will have wines accompanied by a beautiful and complimentary charcuterie spread as well as music from our favorite trio!. Spend some time with us and discover some truly wonderful Pinot Noirs:

2016 Arlyn Vineyard Pinot Noir
2016 Wadenswil Pinot Noir
2016 Adams Old Vine Pinot Noir (Sunset Gold, 92 points)

Wines by Artisanal. Music by Trio Eclectique 903. Charcuterie by Mia.
Taste. This. Place.

 

Fee: $20

Artisanal welcomes vintage 2016

