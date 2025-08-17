Harvest Celebration

Sealionne Wines in Newberg invites you to toast the harvest season with an afternoon of live music, delicious eats, and exceptional wine—all in the spirit of giving back. From 4–7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from Casey Parnell, food truck fare by Kopitos and Sealionne’s signature wines in the heart of Ribbon Ridge.



In the true spirit of community, 20% of all wine sales from the event will benefit Unidos Bridging Community, a Latinx-led nonprofit dedicated to promoting the integration, participation, and success of Latinx families in Yamhill County.