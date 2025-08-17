 Calendar Home
Location:Sealionne Wines
Map:19500 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg,, OR 97132
Website:https://www.instagram.com/p/DNGnrGQAn0b/
All Dates:Aug 17, 2025 - Aug 18, 2025 4-7:30pm on Sunday, Aug. 17

Harvest Celebration

Sealionne Wines in Newberg invites you to toast the harvest season with an afternoon of live music, delicious eats, and exceptional wine—all in the spirit of giving back. From 4–7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from Casey Parnell, food truck fare by Kopitos and Sealionne’s signature wines in the heart of Ribbon Ridge.

In the true spirit of community, 20% of all wine sales from the event will benefit Unidos Bridging Community, a Latinx-led nonprofit dedicated to promoting the integration, participation, and success of Latinx families in Yamhill County.

Sealionne Wines in Newberg invites you to toast the harvest season.

Sealionne Wines
Sealionne Wines 19500 19500 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg,, OR 97132
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable