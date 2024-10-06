|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Harvest Broom & Wine Class
Join us for a fun DIY class creating your own Harvest Broom. Class includes supplies, instruction + one glass of wine. All class attendees will also get 10% off of bottles of wine to take home.
Class is on Saturday October 6th 1pm - 3pm per person. Advance Ticket Purchase is required as space is limited.
Fee: $68