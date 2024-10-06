 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 6, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Harvest Broom & Wine Class

Join us for a fun DIY class creating your own Harvest Broom. Class includes supplies, instruction + one glass of wine. All class attendees will also get 10% off of bottles of wine to take home.

Class is on Saturday October 6th 1pm - 3pm per person. Advance Ticket Purchase is required as space is limited.

 

Fee: $68

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
