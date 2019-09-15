 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Dr., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-6476
Email:tastingroom@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.langewinery.com/events/harvest-blues-concert-with-david-jacobs-strain-bob-beach/
All Dates:Sep 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Harvest Blues Concert

Join us at Lange Estate Winery on Sunday, September 15th for an evening Harvest Blues Concert with David Jacobs-Strain, Bob Beach and appearances of our very own Don Lange. Enjoy a sunset jam session overlooking our vineyard views as we celebrate the last of the summer season. Bring a chair, a picnic, and your blues spirit as we kick off harvest with some classic blues and folk sound.

$15 cover charge. Reserve your ticket online now and pay at the door. Cover charge includes your first glass of Lange wine. Wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. Picnics welcome, but table seating will be limited. Kids and puppies permitted if supervised and respectful of stellar tunes.

 

Fee: $15

Harvest Blues Concert with David Jacobs-Strain, Bob Beach and appearances from Don Lange.

