Harvest Blues Concert

Join us at Lange Estate Winery on Sunday, September 15th for an evening Harvest Blues Concert with David Jacobs-Strain, Bob Beach and appearances of our very own Don Lange. Enjoy a sunset jam session overlooking our vineyard views as we celebrate the last of the summer season. Bring a chair, a picnic, and your blues spirit as we kick off harvest with some classic blues and folk sound.



$15 cover charge. Reserve your ticket online now and pay at the door. Cover charge includes your first glass of Lange wine. Wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. Picnics welcome, but table seating will be limited. Kids and puppies permitted if supervised and respectful of stellar tunes.

Fee: $15