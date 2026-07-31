|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.sokolblosser.com/experience/event/happy-hour--pet-friendly-happy-hour/
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Pet-Friendly Happy Hour
Bring your dog along to our Tasting Room for happy hour! *Outside Only* Soak up the sun and sip on wine, while your dog enjoys complimentary treats.
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Enjoy wine and sunshine with your pup!