 Calendar Home
Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
All Dates:Jun 26, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Happy Hour: National Take Your Dog to Work Day

It's National Take Your Dog to Work Day! Bring your dog to work, then bring them along to our Tasting Room for happy hour. *Outside Only* Sip on wine while your dog enjoys complimentary dog treats and enjoy the start of summer.

Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

Take your dog to work (then happy hour) at Sokol Blosser Winery!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
June (2026)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable