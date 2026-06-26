Happy Hour: National Take Your Dog to Work Day

It's National Take Your Dog to Work Day! Bring your dog to work, then bring them along to our Tasting Room for happy hour. *Outside Only* Sip on wine while your dog enjoys complimentary dog treats and enjoy the start of summer.



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!