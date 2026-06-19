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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
All Dates:Jun 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Happy Hour: National Road Trip Day

Come celebrate National Road Trip Day by traveling out to our Tasting Room or making a pitstop on the way to your weekend adventure. We'll have a welcome pour of sparkling wine waiting for you!

Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

Take a Road Trip to Sokol Blosser Winery!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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