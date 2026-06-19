|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: National Road Trip Day
Come celebrate National Road Trip Day by traveling out to our Tasting Room or making a pitstop on the way to your weekend adventure. We'll have a welcome pour of sparkling wine waiting for you!
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Take a Road Trip to Sokol Blosser Winery!