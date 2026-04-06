Happy Hour: National Game Show Day

In honor of National Game Show Day, we're hosting a trivia happy hour. Enjoy wines by the glass while you play “Sokol Blosser Trivia”.



Bonus: Win fun prizes throughout the night for correctly answering trivia questions!



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!