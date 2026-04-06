|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: National Game Show Day
In honor of National Game Show Day, we're hosting a trivia happy hour. Enjoy wines by the glass while you play “Sokol Blosser Trivia”.
Bonus: Win fun prizes throughout the night for correctly answering trivia questions!
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Join us for wine and Sokol Blosser Trivia!