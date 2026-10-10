Happy Hour: Hallo-Wine

Costumes, corks and a little Halloween chaos. 🎃🍷 Join us for a Hallo-Wine Happy Hour filled with wines by the glass, bites, costumes, a little friendly competition and a few tricks and treats along the way.



Costumes are encouraged but never required, although we can’t promise there won’t be a reason to wish you wore one. 😉



Seating is on a first come basis for Happy Hour. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!