Happy Hour: Frosé and Fun

Come enjoy a glass of our refreshing, chilled summer fruit and wine Frosé. This refreshing drink is only available in the summer, so come enjoy a glass while it's here. When you visit us during this special Frosé happy hour, you'll receive a take home limited edition glass.



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!