|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.sokolblosser.com/experience/event/happy-hour--frosé-and-fun/
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Frosé and Fun
Come enjoy a glass of our refreshing, chilled summer fruit and wine Frosé. This refreshing drink is only available in the summer, so come enjoy a glass while it's here. When you visit us during this special Frosé happy hour, you'll receive a take home limited edition glass.
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Frosé is back for the summer!