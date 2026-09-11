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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/601776/happy-hour-evolution-after-hours
All Dates:Sep 11, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Happy Hour: Evolution After Hours

Introducing 2nd Fridays with Evolution, a fresh, fun way to experience a different side of what we do. You've found Evolution out in the wild, now come enjoy it on the Estate. Think variety, creativity, and wines that are all about easy enjoyment and unexpected pairings.

- Take home a pairing card to keep the inspiration going
- 10% off Evolution bottle purchases
- September 11

Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

You've seen Evolution at events across town, now enjoy it on the Sokol Blosser Estate!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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