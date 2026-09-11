|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/601776/happy-hour-evolution-after-hours
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Evolution After Hours
Introducing 2nd Fridays with Evolution, a fresh, fun way to experience a different side of what we do. You've found Evolution out in the wild, now come enjoy it on the Estate. Think variety, creativity, and wines that are all about easy enjoyment and unexpected pairings.
- Take home a pairing card to keep the inspiration going
- 10% off Evolution bottle purchases
- September 11
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
You've seen Evolution at events across town, now enjoy it on the Sokol Blosser Estate!