Happy Hour: Evolution After Hours

Introducing 2nd Fridays with Evolution, a fresh, fun way to experience a different side of what we do. You've found Evolution out in the wild, now come enjoy it on the Estate. Think variety, creativity, and wines that are all about easy enjoyment and unexpected pairings.



- Take home a pairing card to keep the inspiration going

- 10% off Evolution bottle purchases

- September 11



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!