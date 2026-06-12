|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://sokolblosser.com/experience/events
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Evolution After Hours
We’re launching something new… and you’re invited to be part of it.
Introducing 2nd Fridays with Evolution, a fresh, fun way to experience a different side of what we do. Think variety, creativity, and wines that are all about easy enjoyment and unexpected pairings.
Take home a pairing card to keep the inspiration going and get 10% off Evolution bottle purchases.
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
We're launching something new...and you're invited to be apart of it!