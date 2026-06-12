Happy Hour: Evolution After Hours

We’re launching something new… and you’re invited to be part of it.



Introducing 2nd Fridays with Evolution, a fresh, fun way to experience a different side of what we do. Think variety, creativity, and wines that are all about easy enjoyment and unexpected pairings.



Take home a pairing card to keep the inspiration going and get 10% off Evolution bottle purchases.



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!