|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.sokolblosser.com/experience/event/happy-hour--curated-chip-and-wine-pairing/
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Curated Chip and Wine Pairing
In this fun happy hour, we're doing a summer chip and wine pairing. Stop in to learn which summer chip favorites pair with which wines. Enjoy 10% off bottle purchases at this event.
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Explore these fun chip and wine pairings!