Happy Hour: Curated Chip and Wine Pairing

In this fun happy hour, we're doing a summer chip and wine pairing. Stop in to learn which summer chip favorites pair with which wines. Enjoy 10% off bottle purchases at this event.



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!