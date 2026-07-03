|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.sokolblosser.com/experience/event/happy-hour--celebrate-independence-day-/
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: Celebrate Independence Day
Come celebrate the 4th of July (a day early) at our Independence Day happy hour. We'll have a special selection of "Red, White, and Rosé" to celebrate!
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Enjoy a tasting of Red, White and Rosé to celebrate the 4th!