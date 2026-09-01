|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|Map:
|5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-2282
|Email:
|events@sokolblosser.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/619495/happy-hour-2024-estate-pinot-noir-preview
|All Dates:
Happy Hour: 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Preview
Be among the first to experience our newest vintage before its official release! This exclusive Happy Hour features a preview flight of our 2024 Estate Pinot Noirs.
• Exclusive 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Flight – $40
• Flight fee waived with the purchase of any two bottles
• Complimentary popcorn for every table
Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!
Come enjoy a preview of our new 2024 Pinot Noirs being released in the Fall!