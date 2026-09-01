 Calendar Home
Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/619495/happy-hour-2024-estate-pinot-noir-preview
All Dates:Sep 18, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Happy Hour: 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Preview

Be among the first to experience our newest vintage before its official release! This exclusive Happy Hour features a preview flight of our 2024 Estate Pinot Noirs.

• Exclusive 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Flight – $40
• Flight fee waived with the purchase of any two bottles
• Complimentary popcorn for every table

Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!

Come enjoy a preview of our new 2024 Pinot Noirs being released in the Fall!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable