Happy Hour: 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Preview

Be among the first to experience our newest vintage before its official release! This exclusive Happy Hour features a preview flight of our 2024 Estate Pinot Noirs.



• Exclusive 2024 Estate Pinot Noir Flight – $40

• Flight fee waived with the purchase of any two bottles

• Complimentary popcorn for every table



Seating is on a first come basis in our Wine Bar. Happy Hour begins at 5pm, concluding at 7pm. Feel free to come by any time between these hours for a great time!