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Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
Phone: (503) 746-3030
Email:jean@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
All Dates:Sep 4, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Happy Hour

Join us to enjoy a leisurely summer happy hour alongside friends, family and neighbors prepared by our team of chefs in our wood-fired oven and red barn kitchen using ingredients sourced straight from our garden and surrounding farms. Ticket includes pizza, salad and a glass of sangria. Local wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Adults can enjoy the sunset with a glass of something crisp while kids join the bustle of dinnertime on the farm!

 

Fee: $50

Happy Hour on the Farm

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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