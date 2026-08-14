Happy Hour

Join us to enjoy a leisurely summer happy hour alongside friends, family and neighbors prepared by our team of chefs in our wood-fired oven and red barn kitchen using ingredients sourced straight from our garden and surrounding farms. Ticket includes pizza, salad and a glass of sangria. Local wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.



Adults can enjoy the sunset with a glass of something crisp while kids join the bustle of dinnertime on the farm!

Fee: $50