|Location:
|The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
|Map:
|4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
|Phone:
|(503) 746-3030
|Email:
|jean@middlegroundfarms.com
|Website:
|http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
|All Dates:
Happy Hour
Join us to enjoy a leisurely summer happy hour alongside friends, family and neighbors prepared by our team of chefs in our wood-fired oven and red barn kitchen using ingredients sourced straight from our garden and surrounding farms. Ticket includes pizza, salad and a glass of sangria. Local wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.
Adults can enjoy the sunset with a glass of something crisp while kids join the bustle of dinnertime on the farm!
Fee: $50
Happy hour on the farm