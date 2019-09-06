|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|kim@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/happy-hour-5d2e20794d7b6.html
|All Dates:
Happy Hour
Join us for Happy Hour
4pm - 8pm
Light bite appetizers, wine and beer available for purchase.
Come hang out with your friends after a long week of work.
This is a 21 and older event. No pets allowed.
Happy Hour
Join us for Happy Hour4pm - 8pmLight bite appetizers, wine and beer available for purchase.Come hang out with your friends after a long week of work. This is a 21 and older event. No pets allowed.
Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123