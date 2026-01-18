 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events
All Dates:Jan 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jan 18, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Hands-On Pasta Making Class & Dinner

Hands-On Pasta Making Class with Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods
An Interactive Culinary Event with Wine Pairings
 
✨ SOLD OUT SATURDAY — SECOND DATE ADDED ✨
Due to overwhelming demand, our Saturday, January 17 class is sold out.
We’re excited to offer an additional class on Sunday, January 18, 2026 (4–7 PM) featuring the exact same experience, menu, and wine pairings.
Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.
 
4–7 PM | Saturday, January 17, 2026 (SOLD OUT)
4–7 PM | Sunday, January 18, 2026 (NEW DATE)
 
Roll up your sleeves and join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and culinary craftsmanship. This hands-on class celebrates the Italian art of fresh pasta making, paired with an elegant three-course dinner and curated wine pairings from the Balsall Creek portfolio.
 
Guided by Guest Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods, guests will make pasta dough from scratch, roll and cut their own ribbons of linguine, and then enjoy their creation as part of the featured entrée during the three-course meal that follows the class.
 
Your Experience Includes:
 
Welcome aperitivo
 
Guided instruction in handmade pasta making with Chef Shannon Feltus
 
Three-course dinner featuring your freshly made linguine
 
Three curated wine pairings
 
Recipe cards to take home
 
Pricing:
Club Members: $100 | Non-Members: $125
Plus a 20% service charge
 
All tools, ingredients, and materials are provided. Come hungry, curious, and ready to enjoy a night of food, wine, and good company.
 
About Chef Shannon Feltus
A self-described culinary horticulturist and “grow-your-own-adventure” cook, Chef Shannon brings her deep love of homegrown ingredients and global flavors to every dish. Educated in the kitchen by her grandmother and refined by her travels through Paris and Tokyo, she’s known for crafting vibrant, seasonal meals that blend comfort and creativity. Shannon has appeared on Food Network and Portland Today, sharing her signature blend of approachable technique and farm-fresh flair.

 

Hands-on pasta making, three-course dinner, and wine pairings with Chef Shannon Feltus.

