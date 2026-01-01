 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events
All Dates:Jan 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Hands-On Pasta Making Class & Dinner

An Interactive Culinary Event with Wine Pairings
4–7 PM | Saturday, January 17, 2026

Roll up your sleeves and join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and culinary craftsmanship. This hands-on class celebrates the Italian art of fresh pasta making, paired with an elegant three-course dinner and curated wine pairings from the Balsall Creek portfolio. Guided by Guest Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods, guests will make pasta dough from scratch, roll and cut their own ribbons of linguine, and then enjoy their creation as part of the featured entrée during the three-course meal that follows the class.

Your Experience Includes:
Welcome aperitivo
Guided instruction in handmade pasta making with Chef Shannon Feltus
Three-course dinner featuring your freshly made linguine
Three curated wine pairings
Recipe cards to take home

Club Members: $100 | Non-Members: $125
Plus a 20% service charge

 

Fee: $125

