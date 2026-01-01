Hands-On Pasta Making Class & Dinner

Hands-On Pasta Making Class with Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods

An Interactive Culinary Event with Wine Pairings

4–7 PM | Saturday, January 17, 2026



Roll up your sleeves and join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and culinary craftsmanship. This hands-on class celebrates the Italian art of fresh pasta making, paired with an elegant three-course dinner and curated wine pairings from the Balsall Creek portfolio. Guided by Guest Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods, guests will make pasta dough from scratch, roll and cut their own ribbons of linguine, and then enjoy their creation as part of the featured entrée during the three-course meal that follows the class.



Your Experience Includes:

Welcome aperitivo

Guided instruction in handmade pasta making with Chef Shannon Feltus

Three-course dinner featuring your freshly made linguine

Three curated wine pairings

Recipe cards to take home



Club Members: $100 | Non-Members: $125

Plus a 20% service charge

Fee: $125