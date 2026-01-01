|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|events@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/events
|All Dates:
Hands-On Pasta Making Class & Dinner
Hands-On Pasta Making Class with Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods
An Interactive Culinary Event with Wine Pairings
4–7 PM | Saturday, January 17, 2026
Roll up your sleeves and join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and culinary craftsmanship. This hands-on class celebrates the Italian art of fresh pasta making, paired with an elegant three-course dinner and curated wine pairings from the Balsall Creek portfolio. Guided by Guest Chef Shannon Feltus of Urban Farm Foods, guests will make pasta dough from scratch, roll and cut their own ribbons of linguine, and then enjoy their creation as part of the featured entrée during the three-course meal that follows the class.
Your Experience Includes:
Welcome aperitivo
Guided instruction in handmade pasta making with Chef Shannon Feltus
Three-course dinner featuring your freshly made linguine
Three curated wine pairings
Recipe cards to take home
Club Members: $100 | Non-Members: $125
Plus a 20% service charge
