Hands-on Charcuterie Class and Wine Pairing

You’re Invited to a Delicious & Creative Afternoon at Natalie’s Estate Winery!

Join us for a fun, hands-on Charcuterie & Wine Pairing Workshop—just in time to wow your friends and family this holiday season! Together, we’ll share tips, tricks, and artistic inspiration for crafting your beautiful charcuterie board, complete with curated cheeses, artisan-cured meats, fresh fruits, nuts, and other tasty treats. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or just beginning your wine journey, you’ll discover how to pair wines and foods in ways that make every bite and sip unforgettable.

Your Hosts:

Amy Civica, personal and retreat chef, will guide you step-by-step in designing and prepping your charcuterie board.

Boyd Teegarden will share the stories and flavors behind a curated flight of Natalie’s Estate wines



Your ticket includes:

All supplies to create your personal charcuterie masterpiece

Paired cheeses, meats, and seasonal delights to enjoy as you build

A flight of Natalie’s Estate wines

Your own charcuterie board to take home—complete with samples of everything you’ve used!

When: Sunday, November 9th, 2025

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR

Tickets: $75 for Cellar Club members/ $85 for General Admission

Questions: Call 503-807-5008

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1584200188409?



Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/767530362431223/

Website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Additional information:

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

