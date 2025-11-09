|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
|All Dates:
Hands-on Charcuterie Class and Wine Pairing
You’re Invited to a Delicious & Creative Afternoon at Natalie’s Estate Winery!
Join us for a fun, hands-on Charcuterie & Wine Pairing Workshop—just in time to wow your friends and family this holiday season! Together, we’ll share tips, tricks, and artistic inspiration for crafting your beautiful charcuterie board, complete with curated cheeses, artisan-cured meats, fresh fruits, nuts, and other tasty treats. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or just beginning your wine journey, you’ll discover how to pair wines and foods in ways that make every bite and sip unforgettable.
Your Hosts:
Amy Civica, personal and retreat chef, will guide you step-by-step in designing and prepping your charcuterie board.
Boyd Teegarden will share the stories and flavors behind a curated flight of Natalie’s Estate wines
Your ticket includes:
All supplies to create your personal charcuterie masterpiece
Paired cheeses, meats, and seasonal delights to enjoy as you build
A flight of Natalie’s Estate wines
Your own charcuterie board to take home—complete with samples of everything you’ve used!
When: Sunday, November 9th, 2025
Time: 2:00 – 4:00 PM
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR
Tickets: $75 for Cellar Club members/ $85 for General Admission
Questions: Call 503-807-5008
Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1584200188409?
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/767530362431223/
Website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Additional information:
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Fee: $85 per person/$75 Cellar Club
Learn to make a beautiful charcuterie board to impress your friends