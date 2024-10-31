Halloween Weekend Chocolates and Wine Pairing

Indulge in a decadent experience with our upcoming Chocolate & Wine Flight at Left Coast Estate! For just $10 as an add-on, you can add this unique wine pairing to the current tasting flight. Savor handcrafted chocolates from The Bard's Confectionary are perfectly matched to enhance the flavors of our estate wines. It’s the ultimate treat to elevate your tasting experience this fall!



The tasting flight is $25