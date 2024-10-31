 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N. Pacific Hwy., Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:jason@leftcoastcellars.com
All Dates:Oct 31, 2024 - Nov 3, 2024

Halloween Weekend Chocolates and Wine Pairing

Indulge in a decadent experience with our upcoming Chocolate & Wine Flight at Left Coast Estate! For just $10 as an add-on, you can add this unique wine pairing to the current tasting flight. Savor handcrafted chocolates from The Bard's Confectionary are perfectly matched to enhance the flavors of our estate wines. It’s the ultimate treat to elevate your tasting experience this fall!

The tasting flight is $25

Chocolates and Wine, what more can you want?

Left Coast Estate
