|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/622637/halloween-movie-night
|All Dates:
Halloween Movie Night
Get ready to spend the spookiest night of the year at Knudsen Vineyards! We will provide the wine, beer, popcorn and hearty chili while you take a seat and enjoy the show.
Admission starts at 5:00 pm.
Rocky Horror Picture Show starts at 6:00 pm.
Costumes welcome!
$25 per person admission includes 1 glass of wine or beer and a bag of Miss Hannah's Popcorn.
Optional Bowl of Chili - $16 per person, served with fresh-baked cornbread and toppings. Vegetarian option available on request.
Reservations and dietary restrictions must be placed no later than October 27.
Fee: $25
Get ready to spend the spookiest night of the year at Knudsen Vineyards! We will provide the wine, beer, popcorn and hearty chili while you take a seat and enjoy the show!