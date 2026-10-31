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Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/622637/halloween-movie-night
All Dates:Oct 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Halloween Movie Night

Get ready to spend the spookiest night of the year at Knudsen Vineyards! We will provide the wine, beer, popcorn and hearty chili while you take a seat and enjoy the show.

Admission starts at 5:00 pm.
Rocky Horror Picture Show starts at 6:00 pm.

Costumes welcome!

$25 per person admission includes 1 glass of wine or beer and a bag of Miss Hannah's Popcorn.
Optional Bowl of Chili - $16 per person, served with fresh-baked cornbread and toppings. Vegetarian option available on request.

Reservations and dietary restrictions must be placed no later than October 27.

 

Fee: $25

Get ready to spend the spookiest night of the year at Knudsen Vineyards! We will provide the wine, beer, popcorn and hearty chili while you take a seat and enjoy the show!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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