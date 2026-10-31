Halloween Movie Night

Get ready to spend the spookiest night of the year at Knudsen Vineyards! We will provide the wine, beer, popcorn and hearty chili while you take a seat and enjoy the show.



Admission starts at 5:00 pm.

Rocky Horror Picture Show starts at 6:00 pm.



Costumes welcome!



$25 per person admission includes 1 glass of wine or beer and a bag of Miss Hannah's Popcorn.

Optional Bowl of Chili - $16 per person, served with fresh-baked cornbread and toppings. Vegetarian option available on request.



Reservations and dietary restrictions must be placed no later than October 27.

Fee: $25