|Sarver Winery Patio/Tasting Room
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|541-935-2979
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|http://www.sarverwinery.com
Halloween Costume Party w/The Flying Rutabagas
SAVE THE DATE for our annual HALLOWEEN PARTY & COSTUME CONTEST with LIVE MUSIC feauturing THE FLYING RUTABAGAS — SATURDAY, NOV 1, 2-5!
We’ll have a gourmet HOT DOG & SAUSAGE bar, CARAMEL APPLES, CANDY & HOT COCOA for the kiddos, along with our popular CHARCUTERIE!
COSTUME CONTEST begins at 4pm sharp, so dress your festive best for a chance to win a great prize!
We’re super excited to welcome TAROT CARD READER — Cynthia Ray — for the very first time.
Ray will be offering intuitive readings from 1-6. Cost is $25/reading and you can reserve your spot by calling the winery at 541-935-2979, or just stop in! Here’s more info on Ray’s style: www.themysticaltarot.com.
Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed!
‘Tis the season to get spooky, so come on up the hill and celebrate with us! CHEERS!
