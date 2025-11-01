Halloween Costume Party w/The Flying Rutabagas

SAVE THE DATE for our annual HALLOWEEN PARTY & COSTUME CONTEST with LIVE MUSIC feauturing THE FLYING RUTABAGAS — SATURDAY, NOV 1, 2-5!



We’ll have a gourmet HOT DOG & SAUSAGE bar, CARAMEL APPLES, CANDY & HOT COCOA for the kiddos, along with our popular CHARCUTERIE!



COSTUME CONTEST begins at 4pm sharp, so dress your festive best for a chance to win a great prize!



We’re super excited to welcome TAROT CARD READER — Cynthia Ray — for the very first time.



Ray will be offering intuitive readings from 1-6. Cost is $25/reading and you can reserve your spot by calling the winery at 541-935-2979, or just stop in! Here’s more info on Ray’s style: www.themysticaltarot.com.



Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed!



‘Tis the season to get spooky, so come on up the hill and celebrate with us! CHEERS!

