Location:Sarver Winery Patio/Tasting Room
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://www.sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Nov 1, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Halloween Costume Party w/The Flying Rutabagas

SAVE THE DATE for our annual HALLOWEEN PARTY & COSTUME CONTEST with LIVE MUSIC feauturing THE FLYING RUTABAGAS — SATURDAY, NOV 1, 2-5!

We’ll have a gourmet HOT DOG & SAUSAGE bar, CARAMEL APPLES, CANDY & HOT COCOA for the kiddos, along with our popular CHARCUTERIE!

COSTUME CONTEST begins at 4pm sharp, so dress your festive best for a chance to win a great prize!

We’re super excited to welcome TAROT CARD READER — Cynthia Ray — for the very first time.

Ray will be offering intuitive readings from 1-6. Cost is $25/reading and you can reserve your spot by calling the winery at 541-935-2979, or just stop in! Here’s more info on Ray’s style: www.themysticaltarot.com.

Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed!

‘Tis the season to get spooky, so come on up the hill and celebrate with us! CHEERS!

 

Fee: $Free

Join us for our annual Halloween party & Costume Contest w/Live Music via The Flying Rutabagas!

