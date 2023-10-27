 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 27, 2023 - Oct 29, 2023

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun pairing of Halloween Candy and Wine. Flight includes 5 candies paired with 5 wines + a sample of our Seasonal Witches Brew Sangria. Additional wine, sangria and small plates are available for purchase.

Event runs 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm - 6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday October 27th - 29th. Reservation are strongly suggested so that we have enough candy. Purchase online here.

 

Fee: $28

Join us for a fun pairing of Halloween Candy and Wine. Flight includes 5 candies paired with 5 wines + a sample of our Seasonal Witches Brew Sangria. Additional wine, sangria and small plates are available for purchase. Event runs 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm - 6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday October 27th - 29th. Reservation are strongly suggested so that we have enough candy. Purchase online here.   Fee: ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable