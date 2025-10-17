 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 17, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025
Oct 24, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

Get ready for a spooktacular night of sips and sweets! Join us as we pair 5 classic Halloween candies with 5 delicious wines, carefully chosen to bring out the best in both. Plus, we’ll be pouring samples of our festive Witches Brew Sangria—a Halloween favorite!

Costumes are highly encouraged (because wine tastes even better in disguise!) and reservations are recommended to secure your spot. Gather your ghouls, goblins, and sweet tooths for a frightfully fun evening at Hip Chicks do Wine.

 

Fee: $30.

