Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 18, 2024 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 19, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 20, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 25, 2024 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Oct 27, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun pairing of Halloween Candy and Wine. Flight includes 5 candies paired with 5 wines + a sample of our Seasonal Witches Brew Sangria. Additional wine, sangria and small plates are available for purchase.

Event runs 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm - 6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday October 18th - 20th and October 25th-27th. Reservation are strongly suggested so that we have enough candy.

 

Fee: $28

