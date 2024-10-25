Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202 Phone: 503-234-3790 Email: winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com Website: https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events All Dates: Oct 18, 2024 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 19, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 20, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Oct 25, 2024 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 27, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun pairing of Halloween Candy and Wine. Flight includes 5 candies paired with 5 wines + a sample of our Seasonal Witches Brew Sangria. Additional wine, sangria and small plates are available for purchase.



Event runs 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm - 6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday October 18th - 20th and October 25th-27th. Reservation are strongly suggested so that we have enough candy.

Fee: $28