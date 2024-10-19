|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing
Join us for a fun pairing of Halloween Candy and Wine. Flight includes 5 candies paired with 5 wines + a sample of our Seasonal Witches Brew Sangria. Additional wine, sangria and small plates are available for purchase.
Event runs 2pm - 6pm Friday, 12pm - 6pm Saturday and 12pm - 5pm Sunday October 18th - 20th and October 25th-27th. Reservation are strongly suggested so that we have enough candy.
Fee: $28