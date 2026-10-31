|Location:
|Sarver Tasting Room and Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Halloween Bash feat. The Flying Rutabagas
Join us for our Halloween Bash & Costume Contest featuring The Flying Rutabagas. This is a fun, family-friendly event with something for everyone. We will have a Dia de los Muertos altar, caramel apples and candy, along with lovely menu specials.
Our Halloween Bash features live music, menu specials & a costume contest!