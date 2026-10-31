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Location:Sarver Tasting Room and Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Oct 31, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Halloween Bash feat. The Flying Rutabagas

Join us for our Halloween Bash & Costume Contest featuring The Flying Rutabagas. This is a fun, family-friendly event with something for everyone. We will have a Dia de los Muertos altar, caramel apples and candy, along with lovely menu specials.

Our Halloween Bash features live music, menu specials & a costume contest!

Sarver Tasting Room and Patio
Sarver Tasting Room and Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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