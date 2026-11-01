|Location:
|Cathedral Ridge Winery – Dundee
|Map:
|974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-537-9977
|Email:
|events@cathedralridgewinery.com
|Website:
|https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Halloweekend: Witchy Wine & Candy Pairing
Enjoy a blind tasting of four Cathedral Ridge Big, Bold Red wines paired with an assortment of divine—and slightly deviant—chocolates. $20 per person.
Fee: $20 per person
Celebrate Halloweekend with a deliciously unexpected blind tasting of four Cathedral Ridge Big, Bold Red wines paired with an assortment of divine—and slightly deviant—chocolates. Discover which combinations delight your palate.