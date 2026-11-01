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Location:Cathedral Ridge Winery – Dundee
Map:974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-537-9977
Email:events@cathedralridgewinery.com
Website:https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Halloweekend: Witchy Wine & Candy Pairing

Enjoy a blind tasting of four Cathedral Ridge Big, Bold Red wines paired with an assortment of divine—and slightly deviant—chocolates. $20 per person.

 

Fee: $20 per person

Celebrate Halloweekend with a deliciously unexpected blind tasting of four Cathedral Ridge Big, Bold Red wines paired with an assortment of divine—and slightly deviant—chocolates. Discover which combinations delight your palate.

Cathedral Ridge Winery – Dundee
Cathedral Ridge Winery – Dundee 97115 974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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