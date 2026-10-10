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Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/halloweekend/
All Dates:Oct 31, 2026

Halloweekend

On Saturday, October 31st, visitors are invited to stroll along Hwy 99 in Downtown Dundee, Oregon and experience Halloweekend—a collaborative celebration of seasonal flavors, spirited fun, and community connection.

Visitors are invited to stroll along Hwy 99 in Downtown Dundee, Oregon and experience a collaborative celebration of seasonal flavors, spirited fun, and community connection.

Dobbes Family Winery
Dobbes Family Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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