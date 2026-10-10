|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/halloweekend/
|All Dates:
Halloweekend
On Saturday, October 31st, visitors are invited to stroll along Hwy 99 in Downtown Dundee, Oregon and experience Halloweekend—a collaborative celebration of seasonal flavors, spirited fun, and community connection.
Visitors are invited to stroll along Hwy 99 in Downtown Dundee, Oregon and experience a collaborative celebration of seasonal flavors, spirited fun, and community connection.