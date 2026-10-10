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Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/halloweekend/
All Dates:Oct 31, 2026

Halloweekend

Join us and our neighbors as we conjure up a day of spirited fun. Stroll through Downtown Dundee, and visit participating businesses for seasonal tastes and hauntingly good sips to keep the weekend's magic alive for all.

Dobbes Family Winery will be featuring a tarot card reader, monster mash, and spooky port-tail!

Join us and our neighbors as we conjure up a day of spirited fun. Stroll through Downtown Dundee, and visit participating businesses for seasonal tastes and hauntingly good sips to keep the weekend's magic alive for all.Dobbes Family Winery will be featuring a tarot card reader, monster mash, and spooky port-tail!
Dobbes Family Winery
Dobbes Family Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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