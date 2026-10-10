|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/journal/halloweekend/
|All Dates:
Halloweekend
Join us and our neighbors as we conjure up a day of spirited fun. Stroll through Downtown Dundee, and visit participating businesses for seasonal tastes and hauntingly good sips to keep the weekend's magic alive for all.
Dobbes Family Winery will be featuring a tarot card reader, monster mash, and spooky port-tail!